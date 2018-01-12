Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS.The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on January 12, as of 17:30, the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to storm, the ministry told Armenpress.

All roads are open in Armenia.




