Asian Stocks - 12-01-18

TOKYO, 12 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 12 January:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.24% to 23653.82 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.63% to 1876.24 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.10% to 3428.94 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.94% to 31412.54 points.