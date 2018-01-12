Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

MP Karine Achemyan to substitute MP Hermine Naghdalyan in Armenian delegation at PACE


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. RPA faction MP Karine Achemyan will substitute MP Hermine Naghdalyan in the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), reports Armenpress.

The issue is included in the Armenian Parliament Council’s session agenda.

Hermine Naghdalyan is a substitute member of the Armenian delegation at PACE.

The Council agenda also includes the issue of substituting Karine Achemyan in the Armenian delegation at the Interparliamentary Union. She will be substituted by RPA faction MP Shushan Sardaryan.




