Armenia’s economic growth in 2017 will be summed up at 6% on average, says economist

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic growth in 2017 can be summed up at 5.8-6.2%, economist Atom Margaryan – head of innovation and institutional research center at the Armenian State University of Economics, said linking it with favorable external and domestic factors, reports Armenpress.

According to him, the macroeconomic demand was restored in Armenia in 2017. The settlement of Russia’s economy contributed to this which in its turn led to increase of transfers to Armenia, boosting investment.

“These factors have also been supplemented by the activeness in the field of loans. Banks provided more loans for the economy, also to the individuals, and this contributed to the increase of macroeconomic demand which is a classical factor of the economic growth. The economic growth by average predictions will comprise 5.8-6.2% or 6% on average”, the economist said.