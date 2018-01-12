Mkhitaryan can play in any European club – Armenia’s Football Federation boss weighs in on transfer rumors

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Ruben Hayrapetyan – president of Armenia’s Football Federation, believes that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is one of those football players who will find his place in any European club.

“The last time I talked with Mkhitaryan was during the national team’s friendly match. There wasn’t this much tension and problem back then. I don’t want to comment on the player-coach relationship now. Mkhitaryan is a player who can play in any European club. He will never remain on the reserve bench. He is the professional and diligent football player, who will always have his place in the starting lineup”, Hayrapetyan told a press conference.