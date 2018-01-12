Parliament Council members meet with President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The consultation convened by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan with the members of the Council of the Parliament has been completed at the Presidential Palace, reports Armenpress.

After the meeting the lawmakers refused to provide details on what issues have been discussed at the consultation.

However, ARF faction head Armen Rustamyan said they have discussed issues relating to the transition to a parliamentary system, but didn’t provide other details.

Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Armen Ashotyan also refused to give a comment. “The Presidential press office will inform”, he said.

Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on state-legal affairs and human rights Hrayr Tovmasyan said a lot of interesting issues have been discussed during the consultation.

Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan, who is also a member of the Council, didn’t participate in the consultation.