$3.5 billion aid will be needed for Syrians this year - UN

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The UN will seek $3.5 billion from donors to meet the needs of more than 13 million people in all parts of Syria in 2018, Mark Lowcock, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said during his visit in Damascus, Armenpress reports citing the UN website.

He said the UN’s humanitarian response plan for 2018 will be finalized soon. “We will seek $3.5 billion from donors to meet the needs of more than 13 million people in all parts of Syria”, he said.

While in Syria, Mr. Lowcock, said he has had open discussions with the Government about the crisis and what more needs to be done to reduce humanitarian suffering, and has also met local authorities, the diplomatic community and humanitarian organizations.

He said he is hoping soon to see “a number of positive developments” that enable the UN to sustain and improve the aid effort this year.

He is expected to present a report on his visit results at the session of the UN Security Council scheduled on January 30.