President Sargsyan signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on January 12 signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern making changes and amendments in the laws on ‘Family Code’, ‘Administrative Offenses’, ‘Civil Procedure Code’, ‘Criminal Code’, ‘Rights of Children’, ‘Tax Service’, ‘Customs Service’, ‘Public and individual notification via internet’, ‘Trademarks’, ‘State registration of rights to property’, ‘Budget system’, ‘State control on food safety’, ‘Social assistance’ and etc.