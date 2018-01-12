Snowman-2018 Festival to be held in Armenia’s Jermuk town February 17-18

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. “Snowman-2018: Festival of Snow Art” this year will be full of innovations. Ice climbing, downhill biking and skiing will take place during the Festival, Vazgen Galstyan - President of the Jermuk Development Center NGO told ARMENPRESS.

This year the festival will be held on February 17-18. Ice climbing will be held in Armenia for the first time, but this year the weather conditions hinder a little. There has never been so warm winter in Jermuk, but if weather will be cold for several days, we will be able to implement our plan”, Vazgen Galstyan said.

According to him, mainly the kids of Jermuk participate in making snowmen, but the distinguished students of Yerevan’s Panos Terlemezyan state college are also invited. The competition fund at the moment is planned only for the local kids. He informed that the college students will receive encouraging awards.

Vazgen Galstyan said one of the main goals of the Festival is to develop extreme sports.

The Festival is financed by the Jermuk City Hall, and assistance will be provided by the State Tourism Committee, the Smithsonian Institution will provide consultation on conducting organizational works.

The organizers of the Festival are Jermuk Development Center NGO, Jermuk Youth Union CNCO and the Jermuk City Hall.

Lilit Demuryan











