Specialist highlights promoting public-private partnership for replacement of imported goods by local ones

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Union of the Domestic Commodity Producers of Armenia Vazgen Safaryan attaches importance to the implementation of new programs by public-private sector partnership aimed at mitigating the dependence on imported goods.

Commenting on President Serzh Sargsyan’s recent task to develop and present a comprehensive action plan for development of local production and replacement of imported goods, Vazgen Safaryan said this first of all should relates to goods of key significance, in particular, butter and meat products. “These products are mainly imported from abroad. This means that significant movements should take place in the field of agriculture, large farms must be created by the public-private sector cooperation. Today the government also develops a concept on public-private sector partnership. This concept should include the field of agriculture which supposes creation of animal husbandry farms which in its turn will lead to increase of dairy production volumes, and therefore, to increase of production volumes of goods I mentioned”, Vazgen Safaryan told ARMENPRESS.

According to him, mediator structures should be formed for production of fruit-vegetables and their efficient realization. “It’s also necessary to develop a cooperative movement in Armenia so that people will unite by their lands and will jointly run an economy, and I also think that there is a need of state economies. We need to observe which branch of economy in what region is effective, and then to boost and develop it”, Vazgen Safaryan said.

According to him, it would be possible to reach the implementation of the programs he mentioned and ensure a result in case of the respective decisions by the government, affordable loan resources and mild tax policy. “Of course, people will start working on this path”, he said, adding that another issue is the effective use of lands, as well as the exploitation of uncultivated lands.

As for the agriculture being risky, Vazgen Safaryan said it is not risky if it is not organized under an open sky. “In order to reduce the risks, it’s necessary to create greenhouse economies to protect the crop from sun, hail and wind”, he said.

He highlighted the fact that the negative balance of Armenia’s foreign trade is nearly two billion dollars, whereas 4 years ago it was 3 billion dollars. “This somehow speaks about the increase of local production volumes. In case of implementing the aforementioned steps we will be able to reach the point that our export volumes, as the President says, will make 40-45% of the GDP, and in this case, we will bring additional currencies to Armenia from the exported goods”, he said.

President Serzh Sargsyan chaired a consultation January 10 to discuss the price increase of separate products in the country and the salutations of possible mitigation of those increases. The President stressed he expects those in-charge to carry out strict monitoring of price increases. In addition to presenting reasons of the price increases, the President demanded to present solutions aimed at mitigating the consequences of the price increases and always present to the public the processes in the consumer market.

Ani Nazaryan