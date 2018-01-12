LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.83% to $2191.00, copper price down by 0.32% to $7162.00, lead price down by 0.31% to $2567.00, nickel price down by 0.46% to $12890.00, tin price up by 0.50% to $20150.00, zinc price up by 1.13% to $3395.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $75500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.