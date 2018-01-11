Sergey Movsesyan leaves Armenia’s Chess Team

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Movsesyan has left the Armenian chess team, Secretary General of the Chess Federation Michael Andriasyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Sergey decided to take a year off. This decision comes after an unsuccessful match in the European championship, and to some extent also about being with his family, because he became a father”, Andriasyan said.

Movsesyan has been playing in the team since 2010.