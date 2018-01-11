Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

22 million dollars to be invested in new leisure facility in Yerevan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the bill on providing a 27 ha territory near the Monte Melkonyan Street in Yerevan to Park Group LLC for lease.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan said the investment program plans to create a leisure and entertainment facility for children, youth and families.

“22 million dollars are planned to be invested and 350 permanent jobs will be created”, he said.

More than 300,000 visitors are estimated to use the facility in the very first year of commissioning.

 




