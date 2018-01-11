Decline in prices of sugar, fish products, increase in prices of meat products, fruits and vegetables registered in Armenia December 2017

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. 1.7-0.3% decrease in prices of sugar was registered in Armenia in December 2017 compared to November, according to the observations conducted by the specialists of the National Statistical Service in 9 cities of the Republic, reports Armenpress.

According to the observation, the prices of sugar decreased by 0.3% in Yerevan.

In December 2017 compared to November decline in prices of fish and seafood products was recorded comprising 0.3%. Meanwhile, compared to December 2016, 24.8% inflation was recorded in these products at the end of 2017. In the three cities of Armenia the prices of fish products decreased by 2.1-0.2% in December compared to November 2017. In Yerevan the prices of fish products decreased by 0.7%.

0.5% decline in prices of coffee, tea, cacao and soft drinks, 0.4% decline in prices of bakery and cereals, and 0.2% decline in prices of oil and fats were recorded in December compared to November 2017.

As for the products the prices of which have increased, in all cities of Armenia the prices of vegetables increased by 21.9-36.2% in December compared to November, the prices of fruits increased by 0.4-15.3%, the prices of dairy products, cheese and eggs increased by 1.5-4.3%. The prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco remained unchanged compared to the previous month.

Overall, 3.6% increase in prices of foods and soft drinks was recorded in Armenia in December compared to November 2017. The 4.3% and 25.1% increase in prices of fruits and vegetables greatly contributed to this.