4.9 magnitude earthquake registered in Iran’s east


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. 4.9 magnitude earthquake was registered in Iran’s east on January 11, IRNA reports.

Tremors were recorded 484km east from Shiraz and 62km north-east from Kerman cities.

There are no reports on casualties and destructions yet.




