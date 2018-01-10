President Sargsyan signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on January 10 signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern making changes and amendments in the law on ‘Budget system of Armenia’, changes in the law on ‘State Debt’, changes and amendments in the law on ‘Approval of the Code of Internal Service of the Armenian Armed Forces’, changes in the law on ‘Military-industrial complex’, changes and amendments in the laws on ‘Military Police’ and ‘Alternative Service’.