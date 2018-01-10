US House of Representatives supports anti-governmental protests in Iran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The US House of Representatives adopted a resolution expressing support for the anti-governmental protests in Iran, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports.

The resolution says the House “stands with the people of Iran that are engaged in legitimate protests against an oppressive, corrupt regime, as well as condimens the government's “serious human rights abuses against the Iranian people”.

The resolution calls on President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions on the Iranian authorities for the human rights violations.

“In standing with the Iranian people, we must explain that they are not the target of our sanctions”, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce said. "US sanctions target the oppressive, destabilizing regime, not the people of Iran”, he added.

Meanwhile the European allies of the US oppose the US’ interference in Iran’s affairs. Earlier German foreign minister said Berlin should not follow US President Donald Trump who urges the world community to support change of power in Iran.