Caribbean hit by magnitude-7.8 earthquake

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude-7.6 earthquake has struck north of Honduras in the Caribbean, but there have not been any reports of damage, ABC reports.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude-7.8, was centred 202 kilometres northeast of Barra Patuca in Honduras and 307km south-west of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

Other media reported the magnitude to be 7.8.

Tsunami threat warnings which were issued in the wake of the quake were later cancelled.

No reports on casualites or damages have been issued.