ICRC representatives visit Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenian prisoners Arsen Baghdasaryan and Zaven Karapetyan in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

Under the mediation of the ICRC representatives, the prisoners exchanged information with their families.

Artsakh Republic citizen Arsen Baghdasaryan was taken into Azerbaijani captivity on December 26, 2014. In 2015, an Azerbaijani court sentenced Baghdasaryan to 15 years imprisonment, with charges of making sabotage operations. Earlier the Azerbaijani side reported that the Defense Army of Artsakh made a sabotage attempt in the direction of Aghdam, during which Arsen Baghdasaryan was arrested.The Artsakh Defense Ministry denied the reports and stated that Baghdasaryan – being a contractual serviceman of the Defense Army – has regularly been absent without official leave (AWOL), leaving his permanent deployment location, for which he was temporarily suspended from service.

Zaven Karapetyan, born in 1974, has appeared in Azerbaijan’s territory in the evening of June 20 by crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He has mental problems.