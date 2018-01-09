Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 January

Hayk Hovhannisyan appointed Armenia’s Trade Representative to Switzerland


YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan signed a decision on appointing Hayk Hovhannisyan Armenia’s Trade Representative to Switzerland for a three-year term, Armenpress was informed from e-gov.am.




