Pope Francis addresses Christmas greetings to Armenian people


YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis addressed Christmas greetings to the Armenian people, reports Armenpress.

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia received Vatican representative Bishop Ivan Santus, who delivered to His Holiness Pope Francis’ Christmas greetings.

In the greeting letter, Pope Francis has mentioned his well wishes to the Armenian people around the globe, the Armenian Church and the Holy See of Cilicia and has prayed for peaceful days.

The meeting with Bishop Santus was also an opportunity to discuss issues related to the Middle East.




