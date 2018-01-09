Serj Tankian and wife donate New Year gifts to 400 vulnerable families

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Serj Tankian and his wife Angela have joined the charitable initiative of providing vulnerable families in Armenia with food.

This is the second year when the superstar couple donate candy and food to vulnerable families of Orran ahead of New Year holidays.

Due to their donation, along with the 215 families of Orran, another 212 vulnerable families received large quantities of food. The families were selected from Gyumri, Vanadzor and remote villages.

The selection and distribution process was assisted by Teach, Armenia and Women’s Resource Center organizations.