Speaker of Parliament releases New Year & Christmas address

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan released a statement on the upcoming holidays, the Parliament’s Press Office said.

“Dear fellow citizens, please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes for New Year and Christmas”, Babloyan said in the address.

“It is up to us what valuable things we will create now for the generations of tomorrow”, he said further in the statement.

Mentioning that 2018 will mark the 100th anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia, and the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, as well as the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, Babloyan once more congratulated the people of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, wishing health, peace and welfare.