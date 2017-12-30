US led coalition to intensify efforts for stabilizing regions liberated from Daesh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The US led global coalition against Islamic State will boost its efforts to stabilize the situation in liberated areas in 2018, Brett McGurk, the US Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS said.

“Our work over the coming year will require intensified effort to stabilize communities liberated from Daesh”, he said as reported by Sputnik.

He mentioned that battles are still ongoing in Syria, and anti-ISIS operations are expected to continue in the first quarter of 2018.

“The United States is prepared to remain in Syria until we are certain that Daesh is defeated," McGurk said.