President of Artsakh participates in ceremony of handing over keys of newly built dwelling house to Defense Army servicemen

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Mekhakavan settlement in the Hadrout region and participated in the solemn ceremony of handing over keys of the newly built dwelling house to a group of the Defense Army servicemen, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Bako Sahakyan underlined that improving social and living conditions of the servicemen would further remain in the spotlight of the authorities.

Thereafter the President was present at a festive New Year event organized in Mekhakavan.

The Head of the State congratulated everyone on the coming holidays wishing peace, health, happiness and all the best.