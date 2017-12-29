Monetary base and mass increase in Armenia in late November compared to October

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The monetary base in Armenia as of late November comprised 1 trillion 031 billion 293 million drams, which is an increase of 18 billion 725 million drams compared to October, according to the preliminary data of the Central Bank, reports Armenpress.

The monetary mass as of late November comprised 2 trillion 467 billion 285 million drams and increased by 33 billion 300 million drams compared to October.

According to the International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity table, the gross international reserves comprised 2 billion 174.4 million USD as of late November.