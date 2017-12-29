Parliamentary election, coalition and new laws – ARMENPRESS sums up domestic political life of 2017

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The domestic political life of Armenia in 2017 was full of interesting and noteworthy events.

ARMENPRESS pointed out the most significant developments and events for its readers.

Parliamentary election

The most noteworthy event of the year was perhaps the parliamentary election. This election differed from the previous ones with the fact that it was held after the Constitutional Reforms and adoption of the new Electoral Code, which introduced the ranked voter system.

In addition, the newly elected parliament will work in a parliamentary administration system, which is a new model for Armenia. The country will fully transition into a parliamentary system from April 2018, when President Serzh Sargsyan’s tenure will end.

4 political parties were elected to the Parliament – the Republican Party, Tsarukyan bloc, Yelk bloc and ARF. The ruling Republican Party received 58 seats – with the total number of parliamentary seats being 105.

Republican Party and ARF form coalition

After the election, the Republican Party and the ARF decided to form a coalition government, with a coalition memorandum being signed on May 11 in the Presidential Palace, which will be in force until 2022.

Formation of the Government

After the election, the public was focused on the issue of the government’s formation. Although the Republican Party had earlier announced that incumbent PM Karen Karapetyan will continue serving in office if the party wins, there was no clarity in terms of ministers. However, significant changes didn’t happen in the Cabinet, with exception of substituting the justice minister. Davit Harutyunyan took office as Justice minister, substituting Arpine Hovhannisyan.

Yerevan City Council election

The parliamentary election was followed by the Yerevan City Council election. Only three parties were registered – Republican Party, Yelk bloc and Yerkir Tsirani. The proportional list of the Republican Party was headed by incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan.

All three parties received mandates in the City Council, with the ruling party getting 240 thousand votes against the 70 thousand and 26 thousand of Yelk and Yerkir Tsirani respectively. Taron Margaryan was re-elected as Mayor.

Legislative changes

The newly elected parliament made several important legislative changes in 2017, aiming at complying the legislation with the new Constitution. The parliament ratified the EEU Customs Code, and approved the 2018 state budget.

The domestic violence bill was especially under scrutiny, the initial version of which was even opposed by ruling party members. After significant debates, it was amended and passed by the Parliament.

The new law on military service and conscription was also under significant discussion. Those who opposed the bill were concerned about restrictions regarding academic deferment right. But the bill was nevertheless passed with a majority of votes.