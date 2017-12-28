President Sargsyan highlights role of CBA and trade banks in this year’s economic indexes of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated in the reception organized by the Central Bank of Armenia on the occasion of the coming New Year and Christmas holidays.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President of the Republic congratulated all the employees of the Central Bank of Armenia and the trade banks and their families on the upcoming holidays. President Sargsyan wished that all the positive achievements of Armenia of 2017, both in the economic and political spheres, should be continued in 2018.

“I think you know better than anyone the economic indexes of this year and I want to emphasize that you have quite a great role in achieving those indexes”, President Sargsyan said.

Serzh Sargsyan also talked about the key tasks set in front of the banks for 2018.