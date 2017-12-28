Armenian Premier invites mass media representatives to Government on New Year and Christmas holidays

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan invited the representatives of mass media to the Government on December 28.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the Head of the Executive congratulated the representatives of mass media on the occasion of the coming new Year and Christmas holidays, wishing them health, happiness, love, peace and warmth in their families. “We all dream to see our country in a better condition and stronger, and here you have an extremely important and necessary mission and responsibility. You can indicate the issues of public concern, diagnose the problems, detect the obstacles and why not, offer solutions. You can inspire our citizens to good deeds, encourage them, make heroes, create the right image of a citizen and you can shape a new culture through professional disputes, but you can also do the opposite thing, without wanting that, and demotivate fair and patriotic people”, the Premier said.

Karen Karapetyan stressed that the Government is interested and is ready to shape new communication norms together with the media world.

A number of mass media representatives and press service officers of a number of state bodies received thank you letters of the Prime Minister of Armenia for keeping the Government of the Republic of Armenia in constant focus and covering its activities.