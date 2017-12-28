Armenian security agencies prevent terrorist-affiliated suspect from entering country

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia prevented the entry of a foreign citizen suspected in being affiliated with an international terrorist organization to Armenia.

The NSS confirmed the information in an interview with Aravot newspaper.

The NSS did not disclose other information because of an ongoing investigation, but said that similar preventive actions are always being implemented in case of having credible information of danger.

In 2017, the entry of 960 foreign citizens to Armenia was prevented due to suspicion of being affiliated with terrorist organizations.

The NSS said it is actively cooperating with security agencies of other countries to prevent the possible entry of terrorist-affiliated suspects to the country.

Earlier Aravot reported that the NSS prevented the entry of an ISIS affiliated suspect to the country from the airport.