President Sargsyan to continue leading ruling party – Sharmazanov on future tenure

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov, who also serves as spokesman of the ruling Republican Party, commented on a question on where President Sargsyan will continue his acitivites after his term in office ends in 2018.

Sharmazanov told a press conference that the ruling coalition hasn’t yet discussed this matter.

“We will discuss and answer. Mr. President has clearly and directly answered all questions in his recent interview. He spoke about all challenges of Armenia, he said what will happen in 2018. And what will happen? HHK together with the ARF will continue to lead until 2022. In terms of who will work where, the ruling party and the ARF will discuss and say”, he said.

“Among current politicians, I don’t know any other than President Sargsyan who will be able to more effectively carry out the work of resisting foreign and security challenges and giving right solutions”, he said when asked whether or not he would like to see the incumbent president as PM, adding that wanting something isn’t a political category.

At the same time, he disagreed with the opinion that there are no irreplaceable people.

He also added that it is an honor for every member of the ruling party to be a representative of a political party the commander of which is Serzh Sargsyan.

Sharmazanov said Serzh Sargsyan will continue leading the ruling party.