Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-12-17


YEREVAN, 25 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 December, USD exchange rate is up by 0.88 drams to 481.43 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.42 drams to 569.68 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.05 drams to 8.29 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.03 drams to 643.53 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 35.78 drams to 19573.13 drams. Silver price is up by 0.92 drams to 250.36 drams. Platinum price is up by 25.94 drams to 14193.63 drams.




