Growth recorded in several key economic fields in EAEU during 2017

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Increase has been recorded in several key economic directions in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) during 2017.

During the annual session of the Eurasian Expert Club titled “EAEU three years: achievements and prospects”, Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Igor Nazaruk said the mutual trade increased by almost 27%, and the external trade by almost 25%. The growth in industrial field can comprise 2.5%, and 3.2% in agriculture. The Ambassador stated that the figures in Armenia in these spheres are relatively high.

“You know, these figures would be higher if our partners, as well as Belarus were not under sanctions. Our partners, including we felt the impact of economic and financial crisis”, the Ambassador said.

According to him, there are barriers in several fields, but works are being done to eliminate them. At the moment a liberalization of this or that market is being carried out. Works are also being done to grant status to the goods produced in the EAEU in order to position them in the foreign market as a single production.

“In 2018 we expect growth, we are confident that the Eurasian Economic Commission chaired by Tigran Sargsyan will do everything possible for this purpose. Discussions are being held with the EAEU’s partnering states aimed at expanding the cooperation. We are completing the talks with Iran, there are positive developments in the discussions with Israel, as well as with Indonesia. We do not stop acting, we should continue the efforts by developing different markets”, the Ambassador said.

As a new factor he highlighted the new agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union. This can be an additional component which can increase the effectiveness of two very powerful regional unions.

The Ambassador also stated that the CSTO summit was held in November during which more than 20 documents were adopted, as well as the statement on strengthening the CSTO defense potential and assisting the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.