President of Artsakh signs a number of laws


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed a law on making changes and amendments to the laws on “Constitutional Proceedings", "Criminal Code", "Civil Code", "The Artsakh National Emblem", "The Artsakh National Anthem", "The Artsakh National Flag", “State Pensions" and "Social Guarantees of People Occupying State Positions", press service of the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.




