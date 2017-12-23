US takes decision to provide advanced defensive systems to Ukraine

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The US has made a decision to supply advanced defensive systems to Ukraine, the Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert said, reports TASS.

“The United States has decided to provide Ukraine enhanced defensive capabilities as part of our effort to help Ukraine build its long-term defense capacity, to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to deter further aggression”, Nauert said.

The State Department’s spokesperson said the US assistance is entirely defensive in nature, and added that the US remains committed to the Minsk agreements as the way forward in eastern Ukraine.