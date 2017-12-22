During independence years our media landscape passed through revolutionary transformations – President Sargsyan receives media representatives

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the New Year and Christmas Christmas holidays, a gala reception was held at the Presidential Palace for media representatives on December 22.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Serzh Sargsyan congratulated on the upcoming holidays and addressed warm wishes to the media representatives, their families, colleagues and relatives. In his congratulatory speech President Sargsyan referred to the key political, economic and cultural events of the passing year and their covering by the mass media. The President of the Republic also talked about the role of the “4th power” under the light of the parliamentary republic with an improved Constitution, presented his expectations from mass media during the illustration of a number of upcoming key events of republican importance.

The speech of the President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan during the reception for mass media representatives on the occasion of New Year and Christmas

Dear friends,

I am glad to greet all of you at Baghramyan 26 at this festive reception that has already become a tradition. I heartily congratulate you on the coming New Year and Christmas holidays.

During independence years our media landscape passed through revolutionary transformations. During the last 2.5 decades we were able to shape a dynamic society, public institutions and a unique free journalism. I have no doubts that on the path of establishing a mature and full democratic system an independent and unbending journalist should be the all-seeing eye of our public.

The passing year was full of important domestic and external political, economic and cultural events, that were in you focus. You covered them from all the aspects and reached the necessary information to the attention of the public, political parties and the authorities.

The key republican event of 2017 was the parliamentary elections of April 2. Now, with a retrospective look, we can confidently document that the elections were held in a constructive and harmonious atmosphere. Both our public and the specialized international observer organizations gave a positive assessment to the elections, by which we outlined our political path for the next 5 years in a fair struggle. The contribution of the media landscape of Armenia was also significant for achieving that result. It was recognized by the international observer organizations and I am thankful to you for your job.

Of course, there were also difficulties and misunderstandings. There is no electoral process in the world that passes entirely imperturbably, as during the competition passions sometimes give place, strain the nerves. Undoubtedly, defeat is the most difficult thing and not everyone can live with that.

Dear journalists,

I am deeply convinced that there are no insurmountable problems. I highlight the readiness of all the sides and players to openly discuss existing problems and to find a solution to them. It’s a unique examination of being mature, and I am sure our public passes that exam with honor. I am convinced that your power in the parliamentary republic with the improved Constitution will have a much larger role in our lives and you are ready to assume that.

During the passing year you actively covered the works of the Armenia-Diaspora Sixth Pan-Armenian Forum, making the virtual participation of 10 million Armenians in that forum possible. Discussing the role and importance of the mass media one should always remember that 7 million Armenians live out of the borders of Armenia.

I call on you to activate your links with the news outlets operating in the Diaspora communities during the coming years. We expect more active involvement by you in the implementation of my vision of having Armenia with 4 million population and other future programs.

I would also like you to draw more attention on and give deeper evaluation to topics like Armenia’s participation in integration processes, the works of local self-government bodies, community enlargement process or the economic activation. This is not the full list and I will really be happy if you enrich it with topics I missed.

Dear friends,

We say good bye to 2017 year. I once again congratulate you, all your colleagues, relatives and friends. I want you to fully relax during the New Year and Christmas holidays, making your friends and relatives enjoy those moments. I want success, happiness and peace to accompany you and your families in the coming 2018 year. The more we are honest with ourselves, believe me, the higher will be the coefficient of the useful actionof our work.

I am thankful”.