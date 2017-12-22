Germany aware of Turkey’s attacks being planned against Turkish-Armenians living in Europe

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The German law enforcement agencies have announced that they are aware of the statement issued by ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan according to which assassination attempts are being planned against Turkish-Armenians and Turkish-Alevis living in several European countries, in particular in Germany, Deutsche Welle reports.

The law enforcement agencies said they are observing the reports on possible attacks.

“We are aware of the aforementioned danger, we carefully observe the situation. But we cannot provide further details on the situation and defense measures”, the statement says.

Garo Paylan, an ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish parliament, announced during a press conference in the parliament that he has an intelligence data according to which an assassination attempt is being planned against the Turkish-Armenians settled in Europe. Paylan informed that the assassination attempts are being organized by a structure operating in Turkey. “I have information that certain groups are preparing an operation against Turkish-Alevis and Turkish-Armenians living in Europe, as well as journalists, writers, academicians who were forced to leave Turkey under the ruling Justice and Development Party which must create a great reaction”, Paylan said. The lawmaker refused to inform from where he has received this information.