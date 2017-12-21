UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Jerusalem status

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution urging the USA to step back from its decision recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing BBC, 135 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 35 abstained and 9 countries, USA, Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and Togo, voted in favor.

The text of the resolution authored by Turkey and Yemen notes that the final status of Jerusalem should be decided through negotiations and called on all the countries not to station their embassies in the Holy City. Before that it was mentioned that any decisions regarding status will be observed as null and void.