Armenia’s ruling party does not discuss coalition expansion

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia has not discussed any issue of expanding coalition, but is ready to negotiate if other forces express such a desire, head of RPA parliamentary faction Vahram Baghdasaryan told the reporters at the National Assembly. “Nothing is ruled out in politics. At the moment we have coalition partners with whom we are able to continue our partnership. We do not decline any offer of cooperation. If you think that now we do not cooperate with the two opposition factions, you are mistaken. If there is any cooperation offer, we will discuss it”, he said.

Vahram Baghdasaryan reminded that still before the parliamentary elections they had announced that their doors are open for anyone wishing to cooperate. “And now we again announce that if there are any political forces wishing to cooperate with us, we are ready to discuss it, think of cooperation formats. We have not discussed the issue of expanding the coalition. If there are offers we are ready to discuss”, Head of RPA parliamentary faction concluded.