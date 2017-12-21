Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-12-17

YEREVAN, 21 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 December, USD exchange rate is down by 0.36 drams to 481.18 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.59 drams to 571.64 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 8.22 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 1.06 drams to 643.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 50.39 drams to 19562.96 drams. Silver price is up by 0.28 drams to 250.39 drams. Platinum price is up by 82.24 drams to 14232.67 drams.