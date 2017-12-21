Ruling party of Armenia satisfied with Government led by Karen Karapetyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is satisfied with the work of the Government led by PM Karapetyan, but it’s still early to sum up the results or give concrete assessments, head of RPA parliamentary faction Vahram Baghdasaryan told the reporters.

“The approaches, programs and fundaments set by this Government are promising. I have to note that there are already some results. For example, during the last 11 months 7% increase of economic activation has been recorded, which will be preserved until the end of the year. Positive trends are visible also in the sphere of tourism”, ARMENPRESS reports Baghdasaryan saying.

The head of the RPA parliamentary faction assesses the opening of Meghri free economic zone promising too, as well as the agreement signed with the EU. “But we do not hurry to give assessments to the results, since what the Government does is not for solving a problem for that particular period of time. When the time comes, we will give assessments over the work of the Government”, he stressed.