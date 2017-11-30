Armenian President participates in CSTO Collective Security Council sitting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan arrived in Belarus on November 30 to participate in the CSTO Collective Security Council’s session, which is held in both narrow and plenary formats, the President’s Office said.

The narrow format meeting of CSTO member state leaders has already begun in Minsk. CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov is also participating in the session.

The presidents will discuss the entire complex of actions aimed at the further development of the organization.

International developments and security matters are also on the agenda, including the further development of the military component of the organization and strengthening of the CSTO.

It is expected that a declaration on the 25th anniversary of the Collective Security Treaty and the 15th anniversary of the CSTO will be adopted.

Documents relating to information security and countering of illegal migration are also planned to be signed.

The presidents will also discuss the 2025 strategy program of the organization.

Because in 2017-2018 the chairmanship will be shifted to Kazakhstan, President Nazarbayev will present the priorities of his country’s chairmanship.

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov will deliver his annual report.