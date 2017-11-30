Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

Aronian 2nd in FIDE rating


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Chess Grandmaster, current World Cup title holder Levon Aronian is ranked second in the FIDE ranking.

Aronian is ranked second with 2805 points in the December list of FIDE. First is Magnus Carlsen with 2837 points.



