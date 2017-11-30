PM tasks to clarify licensing procedure of country of origin for imports

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan tasked to clarify the licensing procedure of the country of origin of products.

The PM said that in the exports fields , namely in the issue of deciding privileges of customs payments, the provision of licenses of country of origin has important significance.

“That’s why it is especially important for this procedure to be implemented clearly, predictable and not to cause difficulties for law abiding businessmen”, he said, adding that officials are already working to introduce digital tools.

Relevant Cabinet members were given instructions to submit proposals in one month.