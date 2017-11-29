Exhibition entitled “Armenia” to be opened at Metropolitan Museum of New York

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Exhibition entitled “Armenia” will be opened at Metropolitan Museum of New York on September 21, 2018.

ARMENPRESS reports a number of pieces from Armenian Museum of America, including illuminated manuscript will be presented.

The art pieces to be presented at the exhibition will describe the process of Armenia’s passing to Christianity, as well as the development of the Armenian art in the Middle Ages and its spread in the world. Dr. Helen Evans will facilitate discussions connected with the mentioned topics at the library.

The photos of cross-stones by photographer Hrayr Khachereryan will also be presented at the exhibition. Hrayr Khachereryan will also be the official photographer of the exhibition.