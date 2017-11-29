Over 500 major, medium taxpayers increase tax payments by nearly 50%

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Tax revenues in the 10 months of the current year have grown in 57 branches of the economy, namely in the mining, supermarket, rendering of services, industry, import and trade branches, State Revenue Committee’s major and medium taxpayer inspection director Armen Safaryan said, mentioning that the growth is at 53,6 billion drams, or 18,6%.

“Analysis showed that a 93 billion tax growth has been recorded among 584 major and medium taxpayers and the tax revenue growth of the latter amounts 48,6%”, he said.

The official said a decrease has been recorded in several fields also, such as communications, construction, educational projects, pharmaceutical imports, publishing, production of non-food products and road construction.