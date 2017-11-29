Armenian delegation calls on BSEC PA not to serve for political benefits of certain states

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament delegation issued a statement in the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly.

“In the 25th anniversary year of the BSEC PA we witnessed an unprecedented occurrence during the plenary session in the Ukrainian capital.

At the beginning of the opening of the Assembly’s 50th jubilee session, when the delegations were waiting in the hall nearly for an hour, it turned out that leaders of all delegations were privately discussing some issue at the initiative of the BSEC PA Secretary General and the Ukrainian delegation leader. Only the leader of the Armenian delegation wasn’t invited to this discussion. We brand this as an insult not only to the Armenian delegation, but also for all delegations and overall the structure.

A similar incident had never happened during the 25 year history of the BSEC PA, and we assess this conduct as a violation of the traditions and essence of the structure. This kind of conduct is unacceptable and condemnable for any parliamentary assembly. As a sign of protest, the Armenian delegation left the Assembly hall.

Later it became known that an amendment regarding existing conflicts in the region was done in the declaration as result of the discussion, which completely contradicts the complex principle of international rights on non use of force or the threat of force, territorial integrity and the people’s right to self-determination.

The Armenian delegation to BSEC PA calls on all delegations not to give in to provocations, and not to serve the economic structure to the political interests of certain states, condemn this kind of conduct and return to a constructive cooperation arena, which stems from the BSEC PA essence and traditions”, the statement said.