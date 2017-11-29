Composer Tigran Mansuryan nominated in two categories at Grammy Awards
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Renowned Armenian composer Tigran Mansuryan has been nominated in the two categories at the Grammy Awards, Armenpress reports citing the Grammy Awards official website.
Mansuryan’s Requiem is nominated in the Best Choral Performance and the Best Classical Contemporary Composition categories.
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will be held in New York on January 28.
