Song of ‘The Promise’ movie on Armenian Genocide nominated for Grammy awards

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Late singer Christ Cornell’s soundtrack of The Promise movie on the Armenian Genocide has been nominated for Grammy awards, Armenpress reports.

Cornell was nominated in Best Rock Performance category for his song “The Promise”.

Christ Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died in May 2017 at the age of 52.

Cornell wrote and performed the ‘Promise’ song for the eponymous movie on the Armenian Genocide. Speaking about the movie, he said : "That was one of the things that was important to me, was not just telling a century-old story, but telling that story because it's happening today," he said. "We need to be aware that these things happen now. We need to kind of be slapped in the face with the fact that, as horrendous as this was a century ago, in many parts of the world we haven't gotten anywhere."