Armenian FM to participate in CSTO ministerial meeting in Minsk, Belarus

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will depart for Minsk on November 29 to take part in the ministerial meeting of the CSTO member states, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

On November 30, ahead of the CSTO summit, the Armenian FM will attend the joint session of the CSTO foreign ministers council, the defense ministers council and the committee of secretaries of the security councils.